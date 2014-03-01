Napoli are reportedly considering a summer move for Manchester City defender Vincent Kompany.

Napoli may chase Manchester City star Vincent Kompany in the summer, calciomercato.it report.

The 30-year-old has seen his last two seasons be derailed by injury, forcing the Citizens to look for alternatives at the back.

Napoli have struggled at the back in the current campaign, with Kalidou Koulibaly playing poorly since his return from the African Cup of Nations, and Raul Albiol starting to look worn out.

Albiol has been repeatedly linked to a move back to Spain, going as far back as last summer.

While Albiol’s deal expires in 2020, Kompany’s will be up next year, prompting Napoli to make a move for a potential bargain deal.

City have been linked to a number of targets to replace Kompany, as Nicolas Otamendi is struggling to perform consistently and John Stones still needs time to develop. A possibility is Virgil Van Dijk, with Juventus’ Leonardo Bonucci a favourite of Pep Guardiola’s.