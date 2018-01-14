Napoli: Chelsea in pole position to sign Arsenal and Man Utd target
09 March at 16:40According to the latest reports from the Daily Star, Chelsea lead the race to sign Napoli central defender Kalidou Koulibaly, who has constantly been linked with a move to England over the past couple of seasons.
Arsenal and Manchester United are also said to be interested in the 26-year-old Senegalese stopper, but the Blues reportedly lead the way in what is sure to be a battle to secure his signature this summer.
The former Genk youngster has always cut a physically-imposing figure, but has also emerged as one of the world’s most composed defenders under the tutelage of Maurizio Sarri in recent seasons.
Though Koulibaly is not willing to push for a move away from the Stadio San Paolo, it is understood he is looking for a new challenge and would relish the opportunity to play his football in London. The Stamford Bridge club did, by all accounts, have a bid rejected for him last summer.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
