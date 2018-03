According to the latest reports from the Daily Star, Chelsea lead the race to sign Napoli central defender Kalidou Koulibaly, who has constantly been linked with a move to England over the past couple of seasons. Arsenal and Manchester United are also said to be interested in the 26-year-old Senegalese stopper , but the Blues reportedly lead the way in what is sure to be a battle to secure his signature this summer.The former Genk youngster has always cut a physically-imposing figure, but has also emerged as one of the world’s most composed defenders under the tutelage of Maurizio Sarri in recent seasons.Though Koulibaly is not willing to push for a move away from the Stadio San Paolo, it is understood he is looking for a new challenge and would relish the opportunity to play his football in London. The Stamford Bridge club did, by all accounts , have a bid rejected for him last summer.(Daily Star)Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)