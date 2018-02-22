Napoli are unbeaten in their last six Serie A meetings against Chievo (W5 D1), including the goalless draw in the reverse fixture.



Napoli have won their last two home games against Chievo; they’ve never managed three home wins in a row against them in Serie A.



Napoli have won only one of their last four Serie A fixtures (D2 L1), their worst run since November 2016.



The last time Napoli kept two consecutive clean sheets at home in Serie A was in October.



Chievo have taken four points from their last two games – the last time they remained unbeaten for three consecutive league games was in November.



Chievo have conceded goals in each of their last 14 Serie A fixtures – currently the longest run without a clean sheet in the competition.



Napoli have scored 9 goals following corner situations, while Chievo have shipped 10 from corners (only Crotone have done worse).