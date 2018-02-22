Napoli: Chinese giants ‘tempt’ €28m Man Utd target
03 May at 14:15According to the latest reports from La Gazzetta dello Sport, Napoli are bracing themselves for several key departures over the course of this summer’s transfer window, with Kalidou Koulibaly, Jorginho and Dries Mertens all being linked with moves elsewhere.
Indeed, there is an even greater likelihood that the trio will opt to leave Campania if coach Maurizio Sarri agrees to join Chelsea. Having decided to stay at the club last summer despite interest from the likes of Manchester United and Inter, Mertens is now tempted by the idea of moving to the Chinese Super League, where his €28 million release clause is valid.
Meanwhile, president Aurelio De Laurentiis could offer Koulibaly an improved salary, though he must also be convinced by the Partenopei’s technical project. Jorginho is well liked by Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, while ADL and his colleagues would be willing to sell should Sarri opt to leave his role on the Azzurri bench.
(La Gazzetta dello Sport)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
