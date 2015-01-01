Napoli close in on Felipe Anderson move
09 February at 12:15Serie A giants Napoli are closing in on signing winger Felipe Anderson from rivals Lazio, report SportMediaSet.
The 24-year-old Brazilian star was one of Lazio best players last season but a fall out with Simone Inzaghi has seen him fall down the pecking order. He has made only a single Serie A start this season, having made eight appearances from the bench. Despite that, he has scored twice and has assisted just as many times.
Per SportMediaSet, Napoli have been alarmed by the player's situation, which is now irreparable. The partenopei have held an interest in him since quite sometime now and they see the coming summer as the time to make a move for the winger.
Anderson will miss Lazio's next game against Napoli and both Aurelio di Laurentiis and Maurizio Sarri like him a lot. While a bid of about 50 million euros from Manchester United was rejected three seasons ago, Anderson's price has come down significantly since then.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
