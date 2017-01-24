Napoli appear ready to accept Southampton’s €18 million offer for striker Manolo Gabbiadini, according to the latest reports.

If the Premier League proposes €18m plus €2m bonuses, then Napoli would be ready to accept.

Gabbiadini has already reached an agreement with Southampton, on a deal set to expire in June 2021, worth €2.5m per year.

Gabbiadini has cut a frustrated figure both in training and in the dressing room, even looking miserable at a team dinner in December.



Napoli have already replaced him with Leonardo Pavoletti of Genoa, as Arkadiusz Milik recovers from the horrible injury he sustained on international duty.