Napoli close to agreeing terms with Southampton over €18m striker
29 January at 16:40Napoli appear ready to accept Southampton’s €18 million offer for striker Manolo Gabbiadini, according to the latest reports.
It looks like Sky Italia’s report from a few days ago was accurate, though the money isn’t quite the same, with the Italian outlet saying that the Saints offered €16 million plus € 4m more in add-ons.
Sky Italia (via Football Italia) now claim that there is optimism that an arrangement can be made today.
If the Premier League proposes €18m plus €2m bonuses, then Napoli would be ready to accept.
Gabbiadini has already reached an agreement with Southampton, on a deal set to expire in June 2021, worth €2.5m per year.
The 25-year-old striker has only managed 775 minutes in all competitions this season, scoring a mere five goals.
Gabbiadini has cut a frustrated figure both in training and in the dressing room, even looking miserable at a team dinner in December.
Napoli have already replaced him with Leonardo Pavoletti of Genoa, as Arkadiusz Milik recovers from the horrible injury he sustained on international duty.
