Napoli closing in on Juventus and Atlético Madrid target
23 January at 12:15
According to Sky Sport, Napoli are very close to agreeing a deal to sign Sampdoria midfielder Lucas Torreira. Partenopei sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli is a huge admirer of the Uruguayan, and has reportedly sealed a deal to bring him to Naples in June.
Samp are known to be highly reluctant to lose any of their star players midway through the season, which is why Giuntoli has been working behind the scenes to avoid the possibility of becoming embroiled in a bidding war in a few months’ time.
Juventus were previously thought to be in with the best chance of securing his services, given their penchant for tying down the best young talent Serie A has to offer.
Meanwhile, La Liga giants Atlético Madrid are also keen on 21-year-old schemer as they look to add fresh blood to their midfield. By all accounts, Diego Simeone is a big fan of the former Pescara man.
(Sky Sport)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
Go to comments