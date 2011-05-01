Napoli closing in on Verdi, the latest

Napoli have been looking for a new offensive winger as Simone Verdi is inching closer to Sarri's team. The ex-Milan youth squad player has been doing very well at Bologna as he might leave them soon.



THE PRICE - Napoli and Bologna are inching closer to finding an agreement as Bologna want 25 million euros where as De Laurentiis is ready to offer 20 million euros plus 5 million euros in bonuses. The parties are getting very close sources have told Calciomercato.com.



AN AGREEMENT WITH THE PLAYER... - Other than finding an agreement with Bologna, Napoli will have to find an agreement with Verdi. The player would love to join Napoli but he has doubts concerning his position as he knows that he would be Insigne and Callejon's replacement. Napoli's sporting director Giuntoli has promised Verdi that they have a ton of faith in him and that he would see a lot of playing time. This coming week should be very important as a deal could be reached by early next week. If not, Napoli might then turn their attentions to Deulofeu, Denis Suarez or Politano (who are Verdi's alternatives). Even so, Napoli are very confident that Verdi will be within Sarri's team soon...



By @Albri_Fede90, adapted and translated by @CalcioNews89