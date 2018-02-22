Napoli coach assesses frustrating draw
31 March at 22:12Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri analysed his clubs disappointing draw against Sassuolo and said: “ We suffered because we went into the game with a strange disadvantage. It was problematic to give rhythm against a Sassuolo side who went all out for the win.
The result would have been especially bad for Juve as they would have been hoping to use the match in order to get three points and continue their challenge on Juventus for the Serie A this season.
It is obvious that Sassuolo are not scared and are out to get the best results for themselves. There are times when we score six goals with the same amount of shots. We made a lot of technical errors.
Napoli striker Milik said: “ Today we paid the price for being complacent. We have to work harder to bring in better results and challenge Juventus for the Championship”.
