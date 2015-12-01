Napoli coach Sarri could replace Conte at Chelsea
12 January at 19:45It is looking more and more certain that Antonio Conte could leave Chelsea at the end of the season, especially after what Conte himself said as reported previously.
British tabloid the Daily Mail reports that his replacement could be another Italian manager, namely Napoli's current coach Maurizio Sarri. Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has always wanted his team to play more entertaining and Sarri's particular brand of football promptes Man City manager Pep Guardiola to call Napoli "one of the most entertaining teams in Europe to watch" when the two sides met in the group stages of the Champions League.
Sarri is regarded "as a tactical and technical innovator who has a great impact on his players" the tabloid reports but the fact that he has never coached outside of Italy and that he is yet to win any silverware speaks against his candidacy.
Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)
