Napoli coach Sarri hails 'extraordinary' Marek Hamsik

After having watched his Napoli defeat Torino by 3-1 awayin Turin, Maurizio Sarri was interveiwed by Premium Sport about the win which takes the Partenopei top of the league.



Sarri stated that: "In physical terms, we had the best stats of the season by far. The numbers don’t lie. It’s difficult to talk about physical tiredness, but a little mental fatigue can happen over the course of a campaign. The season is long and with a game every three days, it’ll happen sooner or later to everyone. I watched the game with Fiorentina back and our second half was of a very high level. Today we scored at the first chance and that made everything seem easier.



Sarri then spoke about how it was knowing that they would go top of the league of they won after Inter surprisignly lost toi Udinese: "It’s impossible to hide other results from your team, as we learned to our cost in Rotterdam. My players knew what Inter had done and these are situations that can either help or hinder. They can give you the hunger to recapture the leadership, but can also pile extra pressure on. Today the lads did well to take the positive aspects from San Siro’s result."



Sarri then spoke about Marek Hamsik equalling Diego Maradona's goal scoring record at the club: "We are talking about a player of an extraordinary level. If someone like him plays 45 games of an inferior level, you just have to accept it and stick by him with the certainty he’ll pay you back eventually. He’d been improving for the past few matches."

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)