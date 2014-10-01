Napoli coach Sarri: "Hamsik has always been fantastic"

Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri was pleased after the 3-2 win in the Serie A fixture at home at the Stadio San Paolo against Sampdoria after coming from behind twice to snatch the winner.



The former Empoli coach bemoaned bad luck and refereeing decisions whilst also paying tribute to Sampdoria: "It was a game packed with incidents that didn’t go our way. We conceded after 120 seconds on a free kick from 35 metres out that you don’t see often, then a penalty and a red card. It could’ve become a really tough afternoon and a mountain to climb. In terms of character, the lads did well, but physically both Napoli and Samp kept a crazy tempo in the first half. I have to say Sampdoria are the only team who came here and really tried to play football, and that’s because they have a great coach in Marco Giampaolo."



Napoli captain Marek Hamsik scored the winner and surpassed Diego Maradona as napoli's all-time most prolific goalscorer of which Sarri then briefly touched on stating that: "Hamsik has always been an extraordinary player for us. If he doesn’t score for three or four games, you can’t begin doubting his quality. We focus on individual games, but the record is really impressive."

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)