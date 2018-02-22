Congratulations to AS Roma

on a magnificent Champions League

campaign!

Roma's Serie A rivals Napoli have lauded the partenopei for their impressive performance against Liverpool in the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League.The giallorossi were knocked out of the Champions League in the semi-finals last night at the hands of Liverpool after putting up a fighting show at the Stadio Olimpico in the second-leg. After having lost 5-2 in the first leg of the competition, Roma came very close to taking the game into extra-time, but could only win the second 4-2 and went out by putting up a fighting performance against Jurgen Klopp's side.Roma's rivals Napoli congratulated the giallorossi for their performance in the semi-final, despite going out 7-6 on aggregate. The post read: "