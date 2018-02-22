Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has announced the signing of Hrvoje Milic through his official Twitter account. The former Fiorentina defender will be joining the San Paolo hierarchy until the end of the season as the partenopei need some cover on the left after the injury of Faouzi Ghoulam.Milic joined Olympiakos last summer before his contract was cancelled.Milic has signed a four-month contract worth € 200.000. There is no clause to extend the player’s stay at the club beyond June 2019.