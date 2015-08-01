Napoli, De Laurentiis does not want to lose United and Inter target

Dries Mertens' future with Napoli is in heavy doubt as this has been a hot topic point of late. The Belgian international has put up great numbers this season for Napoli and because of this, he has attracted the interest of many big clubs like Manchester United and Inter Milan. Tonight, Napoli will be taking on Inter Milan at the San Siro as Mertens will be playing against a club who likes him very much so.



DE LAURENTIIS WANTS TO KEEP HIM - According to Il Mattino, it seems like if Aurelio De Laurentiis does not want to sell Mertens as he views him as being an important piece within the Napoli roster. Napoli and Mertens have had talks concerning a contract renewal but nothing concrete has been agreed upon to date. Even so, De Laurentiis' intentions are to keep the Belgium international in Naples. Napoli are currently in third place as they want to qualify for UEFA Champions league football.



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)