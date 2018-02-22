Napoli: De Laurentiis dreams of signing Barcelona star
23 March at 11:35Napoli are determined to aim high during this summer’s transfer market as they look to cement their place as one of Italy’s top clubs and develop into a force to be reckoned with in Europe too.
President Aurelio De Laurentiis has been an admirer of Barcelona midfielder Denis Suárez for several years now and is intent on bringing him to the Stadio San Paolo before the start of next season.
Indeed, Partenopei coach Maurizio Sarri is also said to hold the Spaniard in high regard and would relish the opportunity to work with him on a daily basis.
However, due to the fact his contract contains a €50 million release clause and La Blaugrana are reluctant to let him leave for less than that figure, Sarri may be forced to sell one of his prized assets before pursuing a deal for Suárez.
The Vesuviani must also be wary of the fact there are several Premier League clubs also interested in securing his services, so they must act quickly in order to avoid becoming embroiled in an auction.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
