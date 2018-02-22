Napoli: De Laurentiis reveals what he learned from Higuaín’s move to Juventus
05 May at 13:45During an interview with Sky Sport reporter Carlo Alvino, Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis was asked about the future of Kalidou Koulibaly amid rumours linking him with a switch to Premier League giants Chelsea and Manchester United during this summer’s transfer window. Here is what he had to say:
“The Higuaín-Juve affair taught me something about the market: to only make release clauses valid for clubs in foreign countries. From that point onwards I have understood and now it is like this for every player whose contract contains one.
“Why do I not go to the San Paolo anymore? For superstition. When I was in Los Angeles, the team always won, so I decided it was better to stay away. It is also because Sarri is more superstitious than me and he would hold it against me if I greeted him before a match and we did not manage to win.”
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
