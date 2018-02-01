Napoli, De Laurentiis talks of Sarri release clause amid Chelsea links
02 February at 15:20A few weeks ago, British media linked Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri with replacing Antonio Conte at Chelsea. The Italian tactician is regarded as one of the best managers in Serie A at the moment and the Blues are already looking for a replacement for their current Italian tactician who will leave Stamford Bridge at the end of the season.
Sarri has a € 8 million release clause included in his contract with Napoli and the partenopei president Aurelio De Laurentiis talked to Premium Sport on Friday afternoon to talk about the future of the former Emoli boss.
“I’d be really sorry if he’d leave at the end of the season. I can’t force him to stay at Napoli, he has a release clause and we have to accept this. I’d really like to cancel his release clause in the future”, De Laurentiis said.
“I liked Napoli January transfer campaign, we could have signed more players but we accepted everybody’s decisions. Verdi, however, left me disappointed as his agent told me he would have not joined us the day before he was supposed to move to Napoli.”
