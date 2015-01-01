Napoli defender 'Juve-Real in the Champions League final? Obviously I would hope for Madrid.'

Napoli's Raul Albiol defender was hosted by Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli, where he released a brief interview: "Against Inter we managed to play a complete game without leaving anything to them. We must continue to do so, trying to win the last four games and then wait, we want to avoid the Champions League playoff because it is always risky to play. Cagliari have had a good season, they are a team that scores so many goals, they will come here without any pressure and so we will have to be careful. We want to win and win the three points. We have been making important strides over the years, if we continue to work this way next year we will be closer to Juventus. Thinking of this. Playing in the Champions League with Napoli is beautiful, it's a shame to have gone out against Real Madrid but it was an experience that helped us grow. Final between Juve and Real? It is obvious that I would be cheering for my former Madrid comrades. By now we have gone out, so we are cheering for Real. I hope to win this trophy for the twelfth time.” Concluding with a comment on the Juve rivalry, the Juventus Stadium is shown. “Juventus Stadium? Here I should have been given a penalty…”