Napoli defender on PSG & Chelsea sights wants double his wage to sign new deal
15 March at 12:50Napoli defender Faouzi Ghoulam is one of Serie A’s most talented full-backs. Actually, he’s considered the best left defender in the Italia league alongside Juventus’ Alex Sandro. As we reported yesterday, Ghoulam will swap his current agent Alessandro Moggi with Jorgé Mendes, the world’s most popular football agent at the moment.
La Gazzetta dello Sport (via calcionapoli1926) confirms that Ghoulam will soon change his agent and also confirms that the player is likely to leave the club at the end of the season.
His € 800.000-a-year contract with Napoli runs until 2018 and the Algeria International has reportedly asked a new € 2-million-a-year deal.
The Serie A giants, however, are not open to offer the 26-year-old as much and the player could be leaving the club once the season comes to an end. PSG and Chelsea are keeping tabs on Ghoulam as well as Bayern Munich given that the Bavarians will need to sign a long-time replacement for Philip Lahm who’s going to retire at the end of the season.
Go to comments