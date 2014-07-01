Napoli defender prefers Bayern Munich over Chelsea, PSG
28 January at 15:00Napoli defender Faouzi Ghoulam is said to be a transfer target of Chelsea with the Blues that are considering a January bid to sign the Algeria International in the summer. The 26-year-old left-back has six assists in 21 games in all competitions so far this season and has just returned from Gabon where his national team have been eliminated from the AFCON.
The player will soon meet his club to discuss a potential contract extension. The player’s current deal at the San Paolo expires in June 2018 and Ghoulam has already rejected Napoli’s first contract extension offer.
According to today’s edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport (via calcionews24), however, Ghoulam is willing to continue negotiations to sign a new contract although his entourage are well aware that some of the best Premier League clubs have set sights on their client.
Chelsea, PSG and Bayern Munich are all said to have added Ghoulam to their transfer shortlist, but, still according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the player would opt for a move to Germany should he fail to reach an economic agreement with his club by the end of the season.
