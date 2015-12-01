Napoli defender Nikola Maksimovic has sealed a loan move to Russian Premier League outfit Spartak Moscow.

The 26-year-old Maksimovic, who is a central defender by trade, joined Napoli from Torino in the summer of 2016 but has failed to break into the first-team since then. He has not succeeded in impressing this season as well, having made only one Serie A start and the Serbian has appeared only four times in all competitions for the partenopei.

Spartak Moscow though, have made it official that they have signed Maksimovic on a dry loan deal till the end of the season, as the defender looks for regular game time.

The Russian league season starts in March, but Spartak Moscow are taking part in the Europa League, after being knocked out of the Champions League in the group stages. They will lock horns with Spanish side Athletic Bilbao in the Round of 32 and Maksimovic will likely feature against the Basque outfit, as he looks to play regularly.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)