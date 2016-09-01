Napoli, Deulofeu is ready to join them under one condition

Napoli want to add an offensive winger to their roster as they want a quality solution behind Lorenzo Insigne and José Maria Callejon. They were very close to getting Bologna's Simone Verdi but in the end, the Italian winger decided to turn down their offer and stay at Bologna. Barcelona's Gerard Deulofeu was viewed as an alternative to Verdi as he might now soon become Napoli's main target. The ex-Milan winger has not played much this season under Valverde as he is looking for a new opportunity. According to Radio CRC, Giuntoli has an agreement with Deulofeu (for some time now) on a five year deal worth 2 million euros per season. The problem? Deulofeu wants to get heavy playing time as he wants to be a starter within Sarri's club. This remains to be seen....



Deulofeu appeared in 12 games for Barcelona on the year as he scored 1 goal and added 1 assist. The Blaugrana have since signed Coutinho from Liverpool as there isn't much place left for him...