Napoli dream of Cavani reunion, but Chelsea and Real Madrid stand in the way
26 September at 15:30The fallout from the Neymar-Cavani penalty kick spat continues to play out in public. After turning down a €1 million offer to give up his penalty kick role, it appears Cavani will be on his way out of PSG at some point, however, the questions of where he’ll go remains.
Amid reports that Cavani was absent from Thiago Silva’s birthday party – the Brazilian defender served as Neymar’s translator for his apology to the team – more reports of an imminent exit have surfaced.
In England oddsmakers (via Corriere dello Sport) have begun to project his most likely landing spots. At the top of the list is Real Madrid, at 5-to-1 odds. Second is Chelsea at 8-to-1 odds. Chelsea is in need of a striker with a physical presence after losing Diego Costa to Atlético Madrid. Cavani’s frame and skill set would certainly go a long way in filling that void.
The most intriguing club with odds is his former club, Napoli. Though they are only at 13-to-1, it appears both Cavani and club are keen to see him return to the San Paulo. However, with the large sums of money Madrid and Chelsea can throw around, it’s unlikely we’ll see the Uruguayan donning that shade of blue again.
Matthew Klimberg
