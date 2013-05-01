Napoli edge closer to extending deal for striker
18 May at 21:40
There is white smoke coming fuming between Dries Mertens and Napoli. During these hours in Rome, at the Filmauro headquarters, a meeting is held between President Aurelio De Laurentiis, his associates (Chiavelli's deputy director and the sports director Giuntoli) and the agents of the Belgian striker.
CLAUSOLA - The parties have found an agreement to extend the contract from 2018 to 2020 with a wage increase of 1.2 to about 4 million net per year (with bonuses). In addition, a new termination clause will be included in the new contract, around 30 million EUR, valid only for foreigners starting from summer 2018.WORTH - It is without question that Mertens has played himself worthy of this new deal. His 25 goals and 10 assists in Serie A are a big reason that Napoli are still challenging Roma for second place. An additional 5 goals in the Champions League shows how influential the Belgian can be on the European stage as well.
