There is white smoke coming fuming between Dries Mertens and Napoli. During these hours in Rome, at the Filmauro headquarters, a meeting is held between President Aurelio De Laurentiis, his associates (Chiavelli's deputy director and the sports director Giuntoli) and the agents of the Belgian striker.

CLAUSOLA - The parties have found an agreement to extend the contract from 2018 to 2020 with a wage increase of 1.2 to about 4 million net per year (with bonuses). In addition, a new termination clause will be included in the new contract, around 30 million EUR, valid only for foreigners starting from summer 2018.