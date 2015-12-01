Napoli have entered the race to sign Mikel Oyarzabal, according to Sky Italia.

The young winger has already scored six times this season, one of the only good stories coming out of Real Sociedad this season.

The 20-year-old - who is also a regular with Spain’s Under-21 - is wanted by the Partenopei to beef up their midfield and attack. They have failed to land a number of names, including that of Simone Verdi of Bologna, as well as Matteo Politano of Sassuolo.

Sociedad are 15th in La Liga this season, and have had a difficult time despite boasting a decent squad. They have already lost Inigo Martinez in a shocking move, local rivals Athletic Bilbao paying to trigger his release clause of €32 million in order to replace Aymeric Laporte.

La Real won’t accept anything less than the €50 million release clause on Oyarzabals’ deal, however.

Will Napoli be able to pull it off?