Napoli have asked Manchester City about young talent Oleksandr Zinchenko,

The youngster was on loan to PSV Eindhoven last season, providing three assists in league play but struggling to fit in.

The Italian page claim that he is set replace Emanuele Giaccherini, who has been a flop since returning to Italy from Sunderland.

The Neapolitans are interested in adding another young attacking midfielder, having signed Amadou Diawara, Piotr Zielinski and Marko Rog last summer,

The 20-year-old cost City

2 million in 2016, signing him from Ufa in Russia.

While Napoli have yet to confirm the story, it is reported that sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli likes the 20-year-old, and is enthusiastic about adding more left-footed players.

​Zinchenko can play anywhere in attacking midfield, and Napoli hope that his difficulty in settling into life in Holland could enable them to nab him at a discounted rate.