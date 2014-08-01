It has been a long and rocky road for Pepe Reina, who has been told that he can finally leave Napoli, and De Laurentiis has already identified his preferred replacement for the Spanish goalkeeper. His name is Geronimo Rulli, a 25 year old Argentine who plays Real Sociedad, and Napoli have taken the decisive steps to bring the player from Spain to Italy. The negotiations between the Partenopei and Basque clubs has been confirmed to IamNaples.it by Jokin Aperribay, Real Sociedad president.

Aperribay confirms, “Yes, we are negotiating with Napoli for Rulli, but it is very complicated, especially at this time. The 30 million EUR request? Let’s see how the negotiations go, the operation is very complicated.” It is thought that much depends on whether Real Sociedad can replace Rulli, with Alphonse Areola of PSG being their preferred target. The Sociedad president finished by saying, “Let’s see how the talks go among the clubs involved.”