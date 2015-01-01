Napoli eyeing shock move for former Milan defender
12 February at 16:45Serie A giants Napoli are reportedly eyeing a shock move to sign former AC Milan defender Gabriel Paletta.
The 31-year-old Paletta left Milan during this past winter transfer window after not having made a single league appearance for the rossoneri in the first half of the campaign. He was a regular for Milan last season under Vincenzo Montella though, as he made 30 starts in the league and scored twice too.
CalcioMercato can reveal that Maurizio Sarri is interested in acquiring the Italian defender's services next season in what will be a free transfer. The Naples based side want to add strength to their bench and feel that Paletta's experience is something that will come in handy in the long-run.
Lorenzo Tonelli and Vlad Chiriches haven't really made an impact and one of them could be on his way to make way for Paletta, with whom contacts by the partenopei have already been made. A clause in the Argentine-Italian's Milan contract will also allow Milan to earn a certain sum, if Napoli do sign him.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
