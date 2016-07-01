Napoli fans invade Leipzig ahead of UEL encounter
22 February at 13:50According to this morning’s edition of Rome-based newspaper Corriere dello Sport, around 3,000 Napoli fans will be present at the Red Bull Arena to watch their team face RB Leipzig in the UEFA Europa League last 32. Around 1,500 of those supporters will travel from Naples and other parts of Italy, while the rest will descend on Saxony from areas within East Germany and beyond.
3,000 represents a huge following, especially for a tie in which the Partenopei are 3-1 down thanks to goals from Timo Werner and Bruma last Thursday night. Coach Maurizio Sarri and his players should take huge encouragement from the fact so many fans still believe they can qualify, especially given the fact so much of the recent discussion has suggested the club is only interested in the Scudetto this season.
If the match itself can live up to the noise and passion emanating from the stands, then viewers can look forward to what should be a fantastic game between two very attack-minded teams.
(Corriere dello Sport)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
Go to comments