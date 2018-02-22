Napoli fans unveil protest banner ahead of Torino match

The Scudetto race is nearing its completion as Juventus are just one point away following their comeback victory against Bologna. Napoli fans are preparing for their last home match of the season in an overall atmosphere of celebration and gratitude, mixed with a bit of bitterness about refereeing decisions they believe favored Juventus.



The Napoli supporters have unveiled a large banner on the topic outside the stadium an hour before their match against Torino. A sort of advice for purchases for the next season to President De Laurentiis, with clearly sarcastic tones: "Free signings in 2018-2019, referees are the real deal”.



<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p lang="it" dir="ltr">Rettifica - striscione all'esterno del San Paolo: "Stagione 2018-2019: a parametro zero, sono gli arbitri l’affare vero!"<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NapoliTorino?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NapoliTorino</a> <a href="https://t.co/krP2Zq3Xtz">pic.twitter.com/krP2Zq3Xtz</a></p>— Leonardo Vivard (@LeonardoVivard) <a href="https://twitter.com/LeonardoVivard/status/993089272482795520?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 6, 2018</a></blockquote>

