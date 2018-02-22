Fiorentina have won only once in their last 15 Serie A meetings against Napoli, losing on seven occasions. The Viola’s only win in this time came in March 2014 (1-0 away at the San Paolo).



Fiorentina’s last win against Napoli at the Franchi was in January 2009 – since then, they have managed only four draws and four losses on home soil against the Partenopei.



Fiorentina have lost their last two league fixtures – the last time they lost three in a row was in April 2015.



The Viola have kept a clean sheet in four of their last five home games, but shipped four in the most recent such match against Lazio.



Napoli have conceded just two goals in their last 11 away games in Serie A, at least five fewer than any other side since last November.



Five of Napoli’s last nine goals in the league have been scored from corners. In fact, Napoli have scored the most goals from corners so far in this campaign (13).