Another long running transfer saga looks to be coming to an end as Napoli strikergets closer to a deal with West Bromwich Albion. Reports on gazzetta.it state that the Premier League side have offered the Partenopei €20 million for the 25-year-old Italian international and a deal is thought to be imminent.

Gabbiadini has been linked to a host of clubs since it became clear that his future would lie away from the southern Italian giants after failing to fill the shoes of injured striker Arek Milik. Several confrontations with coach Maurizio Sarri have extinguished any possibility that his future is at the San Paolo, and although Everton looked at one stage, to be his most likely destination, these latest reports suggest it’s Premier League rivals West Brom who will ultimately confirm his signature.



Should there be any last minute hitches with the move to The Hawthorns, then Bundesliga side Wolfsburg, also long time admirers, are waiting in the wings.





S.M