Napoli, Gabbiadini is on his way out, the latest

Manolo Gabbiadini converted the 94th minute penalty kick which saw Napoli tie Fiorentina 3-3 this past week.



PRIDE - Gabbiadini converted his penalty kick against Fiorentina's Tatarusanu as he celebrated with his teammates a hard fought point. Gabbiadini has had a difficult season but he says goodbye in the best possible way, with a goal. Napoli are on the verge of signing Pavoletti as Gabbiadini should be leaving the club in January.



MANY TEAMS INTERESTED IN HIM - Wolfsburg, Everton and Stoke City have all shown interest in the Italian striker as De Laurentiis is asking for 20 million euros for Gabbiadini. There were also a few Italian clubs (including Milan) who have had interest in him but his future seems to be outside of Italy. As Pavoletti is set to join Napoli, Gabbiadini is on his way out of Sarri's club.



Napoli are currently third in Italian Serie A standings as they are coming off a 3-3 tie versus Fiorentina.



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)