Napoli make an official announcement on the Dries Mertens injury
05 February at 19:30
After picking up an injury in last night’s win against Benevento, Napoli fans have feared the worst for Belgian striker Dries Mertens.
The Partenopei have issued an official tweet outlining the player’s condition after he left the field with an ankle injury, and it makes good reading for the league leaders.
The announcement declared that; “The condition of the Belgian striker will be evaluated tomorrow before a further assessment is made.
It seems possible however, that the player could recover in time for the challenge against Lazio on Saturday.”
Per Dries Mertens lieve distorsione di primo grado alla caviglia sinistra. Verrà valutato domani alla ripresa degli allenamenti #SSCN— Official SSC Napoli (@sscnapoli) February 5, 2018
Go to comments