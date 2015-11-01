Napoli had interest in a Juve striker but he chose the Bianconeri instead...

Napoli are currently leading the Serie A as they are first in the Italian league standings. Sarri's club have been great this season as they have a difficult test on Friday. Napoli will be taking on third placed Juventus (who have won the past 6 league titles in the Serie A) as Sarri will be taking on Max Allegri. This will be a great game but the bianconeri will have to do without their star striker and ex-Napoli man Gonzalo Higuain. This will add some additional pressure on both Dybala and Mandzukic's shoulders. Speaking of the Croatian international, here is what his agent had to say about Napoli in an interview with Radio CRC:



" A couple of years ago, Napoli had strong interest in Mario Mandzukic but he was looking for a different type of challenge. He is now very happy to be at a club like Juventus but we have a lot of respect for Napoli who are a great team....".