Napoli: Hamšík and Milik expected to start vs. Torino
06 May at 13:15According to the latest reports from La Gazzetta dello Sport, Arkadiusz Milik is expected to lead the line for Napoli this afternoon when they host Torino at the Stadio San Paolo. The Polish centre-forward has impressed since returning from injury, while Dries Mertens has started each of the last eight matches and is in need of a rest.
Meanwhile, Marek Hamšík should be fit enough to start, not least because of the fact that he has already been substituted 34 times this season. Kalidou Koulibaly will miss the match through suspension, so Vlad Chiricheș could be given a rare start given how disappointing Lorenzo Tonelli was against Fiorentina last week.
Indeed, the Partenopei must win in order to keep the title race alive following Juventus’ 3-1 victory at home to Bologna last night. That said, to all intents and purposes, the game is up already after their untimely capitulation against La Viola a week ago.
(La Gazzetta dello Sport)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
