Former director general of the Italian national side Pierpaolo Marino has said that the loss of Insigne to an injury has brought to the fore a lack of depth at Napoli.

Last night’s Serie A game involving Napoli and Juventus saw former partenopei Gonzalo Higuain score the only goal of the game to hand the Old Lady all three points and to reduce the game between the current table-toppers and Juventus to just one point, with second placed Inter yet to play their weekend game against Chievo later.

Lorenzo Insigne was taken off in the 75th minute due to an injury and former Azzurri director general Pierpaolo Marino has highlighted the lack of depth that Napoli have up front, after Insigne’s injury in an interview with Rai Sport. He said: “

Marino was full of praise for goalscorer Higuain. He said: "

Sarri will have to concentrate on something: Insigne's exit proves that there is lack of the depth in the side. Sarri will not have to come up with solutions to tackle this new problem."

Marino was full of praise for goalscorer Higuain. He said: "Higuain is a great champion, he recovered from a delicate injury. The rescission clause is a damage to whoever puts it and not for whoever buys. Napoli has lost to Juventus."