Calciomercato.com has learned that Napoli sporting director Christian Giuntoli will head to Holland to speak with the representatives of Ajax midfielder. The 24-year-old Dutch international was on the Partenopei’s radar last summer before they finally opted for Piotr Zielinski and it’s now believed the player is once again a priority transfer target at the end of the current campaign.

Klaassen has the profile that fits the model patron Aurelio De Laurentiis intends to structure the club around; young players who can arrive for a competitive price and who will remain for several seasons.



The southern Italians face competition however, with interest also coming from both the Bundesliga and Premier League. Giuntoli is also believed to be using the trip to check out Feyenoord full-back Rick Karsdorp. The 22-year-old is also a player who has been monitored by the club with the future of Faouzi Ghoulam now looking uncertain.