Napoli, here is why Sarri was furious at the end of the game
26 September at 23:18Napoli put in a great display as they beat Feyenoord by a 3-1 score. Here is what Maurizio Sarri had to say after the game in an interview with Premium Sport (via Gazzetta):
"I am furious right now because of the goal we conceded at the end. We played well but we are making too many mistakes. Mertens, Callejon and Insigne are doing great things at the moment. They are great up front but they are also helping at the back too. I am happy that we got three points and we did put in a great performance but to concede like that was not good...".
"There are so many games that it is important that players get rest once and a while but there are way too many national team games in a season. The game? It was very important to get the three points since we had lost the first game. We want to do well in the UCL. Milik? This game is dedicated to him. It is a difficult moment for him right now, he isn't lucky. We have to keep on improving...."
