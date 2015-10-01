Arek Milik. The journal claims that this will only apply should the 22-year-old be approached from clubs outside the peninsula.

Calciomercato.com quotes Italian journal La Repubblica this morning with the news that Napoli have inserted a €70 million buy-out clause into the contract of Polish striker. The journal claims that this will only apply should the 22-year-old be approached from clubs outside the peninsula.

After arriving at the San Paolo last summer, Milik was seen as the replacement for Gonzalo Higuain after his highly controversial move to Juventus and the Polish international started the campaign in blistering form before picking up a debilitating knee injury which has kept him sidelined for over four-months.



His comeback to first-team action started last week after coming on for a cameo in the 3-1 defeat at Real Madrid. More playing time was afforded to him last weekend in the win at Chievo Verona and boss Maurizio Sarri hopes to have him ready to start the second-leg of the Champions League double-header against the current holders.



President Aurelio De Laurentiis is aware that if he can recapture his early season form he will be attracting attention from around Europe and has reportedly moved to try to ward off any potential suitors.