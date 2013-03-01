Napoli are set to make a big bid which could swing the Sime Vrsaljko sweepstakes their way, according to the Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Croatian has been a ghost since joining Atletico Madrid at the beginning of last season.

A star in Italy with Sassuolo and hotly pursued by Juventus at the time, he ended up choosing Atleti, but barely played at all.

He was probably only kept last season because he was an extra option, at a time when the Madrid side didn’t have any available transfers to make.

The idea is that the Partenopei are happy to offer €20m, to be paid in instalments over four years. This is €5m less than the €25m Atletico want.

The situation is that sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli is in close contact with Beppe Riso, Vrsaljko’s agent.

Neither Juventus or Roma, who are also in the race, intend to offer Atletico any tangible deal, just a loan with no buy-back option.