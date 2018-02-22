Napoli, Hysaj is ready to renew his deal: the latest on the matter
26 March at 22:10Elseid Hysaj is ready to renew his deal with Napoli. His agent Mario Giuffredi is in constant contacts with the Napoli management as they look to find a deal for his client. Hysaj is having another solid season for Napoli as he is a very important player within Maurizio Sarri's formation. Even if Sarri's future is in doubt, Napoli want to retain Hysaj's services as they are ready to offer him a new contract that will expire in 2023.
HIS POTENTIAL RELEASE CLAUSE - There is currently a 50 million euros release clause (only valid for non-Italian teams) in his current contract which is why a few EPL clubs have been scouting him. At first, this was viewed as an "anti-Juve" clause as the bianconeri had interest in him. Juve now have other ideas so this is what Napoli could now do ,sources have told Calciomercato.com :
They can totally remove the release clause and offer him an important salary increase in his new potential deal or they can give him a smaller salary increase and add a 80 million euros release clause in his new deal. These are the two options that both parties are studying as Napoli want to retain his services for a long time...
Go to comments