Napoli, Hysaj is ready to renew his deal: the latest on the matter

Elseid Hysaj is ready to renew his deal with Napoli. His agent Mario Giuffredi is in constant contacts with the Napoli management as they look to find a deal for his client. Hysaj is having another solid season for Napoli as he is a very important player within Maurizio Sarri's formation. Even if Sarri's future is in doubt, Napoli want to retain Hysaj's services as they are ready to offer him a new contract that will expire in 2023.

​

HIS POTENTIAL RELEASE CLAUSE - There is currently a 50 million euros release clause (only valid for non-Italian teams) in his current contract which is why a few EPL clubs have been scouting him. At first, this was viewed as an "anti-Juve" clause as the bianconeri had interest in him. Juve now have other ideas so this is what Napoli could now do ,sources have told Calciomercato.com :



They can totally remove the release clause and offer him an important salary increase in his new potential deal or they can give him a smaller salary increase and add a 80 million euros release clause in his new deal. These are the two options that both parties are studying as Napoli want to retain his services for a long time...