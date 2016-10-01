Napoli, Hysaj's agent: 'Chelsea and Arsenal? Let's see what happens this summer'

Napoli's right-back Hysaj is attracting the interest of many big clubs. His agent, Mario Giuffredi, spoke to Radio CRC about the Albanian wing-back, here is what he had to say on his future: "Chelsea and Arsenal ? We are happy to hear his name being linked to these big clubs, let's see what happens this summer. At the moment, Hysaj is fully concentrated on Napoli and he wants to finish off this season on a high. For me the January transfer market does not exist, all the big moves happen during the summer transfer window. Once the season begins, coaches want to have concentrated players. The January transfer windows adds extra problems for coaches and this is why I don't like it".



Napoli are currently third in the Italian Serie A standings as they are coming off a 1-1 tie against Palermo this past week-end. Hysaj is having a pretty solid season for Sarri's club.

