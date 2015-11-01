Napoli, Hysaj's agent 'Future? It all will depend on...'
06 February at 21:25Napoli's Elseid Hysaj is viewed as one of the best wing-backs in Italy as he has attracted a lot of interest from multiple big European clubs. Here is what his agent Mario Giuffredi had to say on the matter as he spoke to Radio Crc (via Sportmediaset) :
" The next Napoli moves on this upcoming transfer window will depend on Sarri's status with the club. It's clear that their focus is currently on winning the league title but let's see what happens in the coming months. Hysaj? We will first have to see what happens with Maurizio Sarri as I've said...".
Napoli are currently first in the Italian Serie A standings as they have a one point advantage on second placed Juventus. Hysaj has appeared in 28 games for Napoli so far this season as he did not score any goals nor did he get any assists to date. Even so, he has been pretty good for Sarri's club to date...
