Napoli in talks with Sassuolo's for Politano

Sky Sport Italia report that Napoli have still not given up on the idea of signing Sassuolo's Italian young winger Politano.



According to the report after having secured the signing of German winger Younes from Ajax, whose transfer is set to be wrapped up tomorrow before organizing his flight to Italy, Napoli continue to work on signing yet another winger during this transfer window.



Earlier today, a meeting was helt between Napoli Sporting Director Giuntoli and Sassuolo Sporting Director Carnevali where they discussed the transfer. Carbevali will talk with Sassuolo President Squinzi before letting Napoli know they're final decision.



The Partenopei are offering to loan Ounas to Sassuolo as part of the deal whilst Sassuolo are working on Sampdoria's Gianluca Caprari as well as Monaco's Rachid Ghezzal.



However, Sky Sport Italia report, the mere fact that Sassuolo are working on finding a replacement means that the club has weakened on their stance to not allow Politano to leave during this window which means a deal could be made sooner rather than later.

