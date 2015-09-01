Napoli have had contacts with a Borussia Dortmund star

After a diffcult start to this past season, Maurizio Sarri's Napoli have been very good of late as they are third in the Serie A standings. Napoli should have a heated summer as they will be looking to keep improving their roster. Earlier today, Lorenzo Insigne renewed his deal with the club as this was one of their top priorities.



A NEW NAME ON THE TRANSFER MARKET - There seems to be a new name on Napoli's summer wish-list. According to Rai Sport, De Laurentiis' club have already had contacts with the agents of Borussia Dortmund star Ousmane Dembélé. The German club value him at around 50 million euros which is a big amount of money. If Mertens does leave Naples this coming summer then a Dembélé arrival could be on the cards. If the Belgian international does not leave, it will be very hard financially for Napoli to get Dembélé too. Even so, the first contacts have been made....



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)