Napoli indentify top Inter target as Pepe Reina’s replacement for next season
05 January at 15:31Napoli want to sign Genoa goalkeeper Mattia Perin next season as the partenopei are looking for a long-time replacement for Spanish goalkeeper Pepe Reina given that the performances of the former Liverpool star are in decline this season.
According to Il Corriere dello Sport, the Italy International tops the Serie A giants’ transfer shortlist for next season. Perin, 24, is one of Italy’s most promising goalkeepers, so much so he was thought to be the natural heir of Gigi Buffon before Donnarumma entered the Serie A football scene.
The Italian paper claims that Perin is unlikely to move to Napoli in the current transfer window, but that representatives of the clubs have recently met to set up the goalkeeper’s transfer for next season. Perin could move to Napoli for € 20 million and the partenopei want to finalize the deal as soon as possible to ward off interest of other clubs interested like Inter.
Perin, in fact, is also said to be a transfer target of the nerazzurri in case Handanovic leaves the club at the end of the season. The Slovenia International turns 33 in July and Inter may be required to look up for a potential replacement next summer too.
Lorenzo Bettoni @lorebetto
Share on