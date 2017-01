Napoli want to sign Genoa goalkeepernext season as the partenopei are looking for a long-time replacement for Spanish goalkeeper Pepe Reina given that the performances of the former Liverpool star are in decline this season. According to Il Corriere dello Sport , the Italy International tops the Serie A giants’ transfer shortlist for next season. Perin, 24, isn before Donnarumma entered the Serie A football scene.The Italian paper claims that, but that representatives of the clubs have recently met to set up the goalkeeper’s transfer for next season. Perin could move to Napoli for € 20 million and the partenopei want to finalize the deal as soon as possible to ward off interest of other clubs interested like Inter.​Perin, in fact, is also said to be a transfer target of the nerazzurri in caseThe Slovenia International turns 33 in July and Inter may be required to look up for a potential replacement next summer too.Lorenzo Bettoni @lorebetto