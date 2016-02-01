Napoli-Insigne: a renewal is in the works but Milan and Inter remain interested

Lorenzo Insigne is having a magic moment as he Mertens and Callejon form a fantastic offensive trio.



TOP PLAYER NUMBERS - He scored both against Fiorentina and Milan which means that he has now scored 6 goals and added 4 assists in Napoli's last 12 games. In these 12 games, Maurizio Sarri's men did not lose a single game. Their last defeat goes back to October 29th against Juventus in Turin.



BETWEEN RENEWAL TALKS, MILAN AND INTER - He has been terrific as it isn't only his scoring ability but also the way he plays with the ball. In the Milan game, he nearly scored a half-field goal against Milan's Donnarumma. Contract renewal talks are still not conclusive as Insigne would like a 4 million euros per year salary where as Napoli are still stuck at 2.5 million euros. It seems like De Laurentiis' club will meet again with Insigne's agent after the Real Madrid clash but in the mean time, both Milan and Inter are trying to make an attempt for him. Both clubs, especially Milan, like him a lot but Napoli do not want to lose him. Time will tell....



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)

