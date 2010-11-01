Napoli star Lorenzo Insigne wrote an incredibly inspiring story about his life and his career on The Players’ Tribune: “Before I begin this story,I also want to apologize to my father”, Insigne wrote.“Because when I was eight years old, I committed a sin. Maybe it’s not a sin to most people, but when you grow up in Napoli, especially when I was a kid, it was definitely a sin. I had just started playing for the football school in my area, and“But I didn’t care. I wanted to play football at all costs. So one day I showed up to the football school with my older brother, and I was just supposed to be watching him. But I had other plans. I forced my way onto the field byI threw myself to the ground and acted like I was dying. And finally one of the coaches said, “O.K.! O.K.! Let the little kid in for a minute.”