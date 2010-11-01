Napoli, Insigne: ‘I have to apologize to Maradona’
19 February at 17:30Napoli star Lorenzo Insigne wrote an incredibly inspiring story about his life and his career on The Players’ Tribune: “Before I begin this story, I have to start by apologizing to God. And by “God,” I mean “D10S” …Mr. Maradona. I also want to apologize to my father”, Insigne wrote.
“Because when I was eight years old, I committed a sin. Maybe it’s not a sin to most people, but when you grow up in Napoli, especially when I was a kid, it was definitely a sin. I had just started playing for the football school in my area, and I really wanted some proper boots. I didn’t have any, because I wasn’t even supposed to be playing for the football school yet. I was too young, and definitely too small.”
I was a shorty!
“But I didn’t care. I wanted to play football at all costs. So one day I showed up to the football school with my older brother, and I was just supposed to be watching him. But I had other plans. I forced my way onto the field by crying all day until they let me play. Man, it was dramatic. I threw myself to the ground and acted like I was dying. And finally one of the coaches said, “O.K.! O.K.! Let the little kid in for a minute.”
